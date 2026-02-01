Chicago Auto Show 2026: Everything you need to know

The Brief The 118th Chicago Auto Show runs Feb. 7–16 at McCormick Place with daily 10 a.m. openings. Tickets range from $18.28 to $24.37, with free entry for children under 4. Highlights include Camp Jeep, ride-and-drives, and the new Chi-Town Alley exhibit celebrating Chicago car culture.



The Chicago Auto Show is almost here! Beginning on Saturday, the annual Chicago favorite is bringing new features, more test tracks, and a brand-new exhibit all about Chicago's car culture. We've got everything you need to know about the 118th edition of the Chicago Auto Show.

When:

Feb. 7 through 16, Open daily at 10 a.m.

Feb. 7, 9-15: closes at 9 p.m.

Feb. 8: closes at 6 p.m.

Feb. 16: closes at 8 p.m.

Where:

McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago

Tickets:

Children 4–12, Seniors: $18.28

General admission: $24.37

Children under 4 are free.

Get your tickets here!

And don't forget to check out parking options beforehand.

What:

Whether you're a car fanatic or a family looking for something fun to do during the wintertime, there's something for everyone.

The space will be filled with tons of hands-on experiences from the returning Camp Jeep, outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities, and a new exhibit just for Chicago.

Camp Jeep

This interactive test rack will let guests go off-road indoors. Take a ride on the latest Jeep models up and down a 28-foot-tall, 40-degree hill, over a flagstone staircase, over some uneven terrain, over an obstacle bridge and much more.

Chrysler Stow 'n Go Challenge

How good are you at packing up the car? This Chrysler experience will put your skills to the test. Participants will have 90 seconds to pack a Chrysler Pacifica and leave room for four passengers. And of course, gifts are available to any winners.

Stellantis National Vehicle Sweepstakes

Guests who enter have a chance to win a vehicle credit in the amount of $100,000 valid toward the choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck or FIAT brands.

Chi-Town Alley

The new showcase celebrates Chicago's automotive communities. The brand-new exhibit will highlight performance cars, custom builds and street-inspired designs.

2026 Miles Per Hour Run

On Feb. 8, this indoor race is a one-hour challenge to see how far runners can go in 60 minutes. For more information about this race, check it out here.

For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, and all the other activities and events, visit chicagoautoshow.com.