Chicago bakery Al Hamd Sweets turns family recipe into growing business

The Brief Al Hamd Sweets supplies gulab jamun and other South Asian desserts to dozens of restaurants and stores in Chicago. The business was inspired by the late mother of two Pakistani American brothers. Mentorship and social media helped them turn a family kitchen tradition into a wholesale operation.



A small North Side bakery supplies desserts for dozens of Indian and Pakistani restaurants in Chicago, and its success comes from a woman who, some say, made the best Indo-Pak sweets in Chicago.

The backstory:

Gulab jamun is a classic South Asian treat. It’s a light, sweet ball submerged in sugar syrup.

The recipe has been passed down through generations—now to the owners of Al Hamd Sweets in Albany Park.

Growing up, Humza and Syed Ahmad watched their mother hand roll thousands of pastries for parties, weddings, and family gatherings—until 2023 when she was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in front of Humza’s eyes.

Now, the brothers are carrying on their mother’s passion.

"She did everything by hand… for years too. So you just have to appreciate it," said Syed.

"That's the best way we can honor them is to continue the work that they were doing," said Humza.

The 25- and 26-year-old Pakistani Americans had never run a business. Chicago restaurant owner Faraz Sardharia became their mentor.

"It’s a specialty dessert, and it’s a family recipe that involves a lot of culture," Sardharia said.

"Culture is a very beautiful thing," said Syed.

"One big family, different flavors, but like one big family," Humza added.

Dig deeper:

Using commercial bakery machines, they produce in seconds what used to take hours. Social media sites fuel their expanding wholesale business. From mom’s kitchen to the masses, Al Hamd Sweets now are sold in 70 grocery stores and restaurants.

"You know, their mom left them with one of the best gifts in the world, is preparing those Gulab jamuns with love. And I think that’s what Al Hamd Sweets stands for. Love," Sardharia said. "It’s a meaningful name and especially for a business born from love, loss and legacy."

When asked what mom would think, the brothers said she’d be happy.

"Proud of us. And just want to continue doing good work for ourselves, our family, and also the community," Humza said.

That’s the secret ingredient to mom’s recipe.