Chicago Bears staff surprises local athlete with invitation to Nike One's Showcase

The Chicago Bears are sending a player to the Super Bowl — who’s only a junior in high school.



Fenwick’s Nate Marshall is one of the best high school players in the country and will be representing the Bears at a Nike showcase for young talent.

"Man, it’s really a blessing," Marshall said. "I really want to thank my parents for the ability to do something like this."

Marshall celebrated the special event with his parents and brothers at Fenwick High School, as the Chicago Bears’ Gustavo Silvas offered Marshall to be a part of Nike’s Next One’s showcase at the Super Bowl.

"The Next One is an elite event that Nike has where they identify the top high school player in each NFL market," explained Silvas. "So all the markets get only one representative and then there’s one international player."

Marshall is a six-foot-four, 265-pound defensive lineman, who has the athletic ability to play anywhere on the field.

Ask Fenwick’s head football coach what makes Marshall special and Matt Battaglia has a quick answer.

"It’s the fact he’s the size of a defensive lineman with the athletic ability of a wide receiver. He caught several passes for us as wide receiver, and then he would line up at nose tackle or defensive end, and pressure the quarterback," said Battaglia.

Even as a junior, Marshall is a highly prized recruit.

On Tuesday, coaches from the University of Miami arrived by helicopter to pitch him on playing football in the sunshine.

"Miami has been recruiting me really hard since last year," said Marshall. "So we have a pretty good relationship."

And while Marshall is still a few years away from the NFL draft, he says he’d be more than happy to stay local and play for his hometown Chicago Bears.

"Always been a Bears fan," said Marshall. "One of the top three I’ll say."

Parents Khara and Nate Marshall said that would be great.

"Big Bears fans. That would be a dream come true," said Khara. "We’re just really proud of him. He puts in a lot of work, a lot of effort. He pushes himself. Like he said he’s not afraid of the pressure."

"Pressure creates diamonds," is how Marshall explained it, which is why this high school kid is ready to sparkle at the Super Bowl.