Bulls assistants Fleming, Cotter test positive for COVID-19, out for playoff opener

The Chicago Bulls will be without two assistant coaches for at least their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan said.

Donovan said the team found out Friday morning that Fleming — Chicago’s lead assistant — and Cotter tested positive. He said they were experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.

Donovan was not sure how long they will be out. Game 2 is Wednesday in Milwaukee, with the best-of-seven series shifting to Chicago for Game 3 on April 22.

"I think one of the things that I really have been happy with and pleased with and I think it speaks to the staff is whether it was myself being out or John Bryant being out or different staff members being out, we’ve all worked together and collaborated and everyone’s kinda stayed involved," Donovan said. "I know when I was out, I tried to help as much as I can. Chris will try to help. So will Damian."

A Chicago Bulls logo is seen on the floor. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Bulls were hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak in December and had several games postponed. Donovan tested positive late that month with mild symptoms, and Fleming acted as head coach for the five games he missed.