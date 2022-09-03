Chicago Bulls host their first fan convention at the United Center

The Chicago Bulls are hosting their first fan convention at the United Center.

The two-day festival features a 3v3 basketball tournament, music, art, food and drink. The basketball tournament is for players ages 8 and up; there is also a wheelchair bracket. The Bucket Boys, Bulls DJs, Incredibulls, Luvabulls, and Benny the Bull will all be making appearances.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

Admission to the festival, which runs along Madison Street between Wood and Damen, is free.

Bulls Fest runs through Sunday.

The Bulls open their home season on October 22 against Cleveland.