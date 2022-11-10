Chicago Bulls unveil new Nike NBA City Edition jerseys

The Chicago Bulls have unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition jerseys.

The look draws inspiration from Chicago’s iconic architecture, namely the Chicago Municipal "Y" symbol featured on various city infrastructure.

Introduced in 1917, the historic "Y" symbol is one of unity, representing the three branches of the Chicago River that stretch across the city and unite at Wolf Point — the heart of downtown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The team will debut the new look on November 18 when they host the Orlando Magic. The first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive an Ayo Dosunmu City Edition t-shirt.

The new jerseys will also be worn Dec. 10 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Jan. 13 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 24 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, Mar. 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns and Apr. 9 vs. the Detroit Pistons – the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 regular season.