Chicago burglaries: 2 North Side businesses robbed minutes apart

Two businesses were burglarized overnight in under an hour across Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

The first burglary was reported around 2:08 a.m. from a retail store in the 4500 block of North Sheridan in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the front glass door to the business had been damaged and an ATM was stolen from the store. The ATM was loaded onto a red vehicle which fled the scene.

Roughly 45 minutes later, a store in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue was broken into and merchandise was stolen from inside.

Police said the side glass window of the store was damaged.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they believe the burglaries were related. No details about the suspects have been given.

No arrests have been made in either burglary. Area Three and Five detectives are investigating, respectively.