Chicago businesses robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about three armed robberies that happened this September.

In each incident a man wearing all back tries to buy something before pulling out a semi-automatic gun and demanding money from the register, according to the CPD alert.

The suspect then tells staff to go to the rear of the business and to not call police.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Around 9:35 p.m. Sept. 16 at Subway, 2512 W. North Ave.

Around 5:45 a.m. Sept. 17 at 7-Eleven, 2366 N. Damen Ave.

Around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 23 at Silver Leaf Spirits, 3402 W. Fullerton Ave.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.