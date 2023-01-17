Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The man then pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash and cigarettes, police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 9:52 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue;

About 4:38 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 2700 block of North Harlem Avenue;

About 4:51 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 9:10 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 7200 block of West Higgins Avenue; and

About 4:10 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, standing about 6-foot, weighing around 175 pounds, and between the ages of 25 and 35-years-old, authorities said.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with the letter 'P' on it, a blue surgical mask, green hooded sweatshirt, gray jacket, gray pants and black gym shoes with white soles, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.