Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month.
In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham.
Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from the following locations:
- June 21st in the 500 block of East 75th Street
- June 22nd in the 400 block East 80th Street
- June 23rd in the 800 block East 78th Street
- June 23rd in the 400 block East 81st Street
- June 24th in the 7800 block South Evans Avenue
- June 29th in the 8100 block South Ingleside Avenue
- July 1st in the 8200 block South Ingleside Avenue
- July 1st in the 7800 block South Maryland Avenue
- July 1st in the 800 block East 78th Street
- July 2nd in the 7700 block South Evans Avenue
- July 4th in the 7800 block South Eberhart Avenue
- July 5th in the 7900 block South Evans Avenue
- July 5th in the 7700 block South Greenwood Avenue
- July 5th in the 7600 block South Greenwood Avenue
- July 7th in the 400 block East 82nd Street
- July 9th in the 7900 block South Dobson Avenue
- July 9th in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue
- July 10th in the 7500 block South Langley Avenue
No description has been given about the suspects behind the thefts.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.