Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month.

In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham.

Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from the following locations:

June 21st in the 500 block of East 75th Street

June 22nd in the 400 block East 80th Street

June 23rd in the 800 block East 78th Street

June 23rd in the 400 block East 81st Street

June 24th in the 7800 block South Evans Avenue

June 29th in the 8100 block South Ingleside Avenue

July 1st in the 8200 block South Ingleside Avenue

July 1st in the 7800 block South Maryland Avenue

July 1st in the 800 block East 78th Street

July 2nd in the 7700 block South Evans Avenue

July 4th in the 7800 block South Eberhart Avenue

July 5th in the 7900 block South Evans Avenue

July 5th in the 7700 block South Greenwood Avenue

July 5th in the 7600 block South Greenwood Avenue

July 7th in the 400 block East 82nd Street

July 9th in the 7900 block South Dobson Avenue

July 9th in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue

July 10th in the 7500 block South Langley Avenue

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No description has been given about the suspects behind the thefts.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.