Chicago carjacking charge: Man, 19, charged as juvenile in 2023 theft
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was charged in connection with an armed carjacking in 2023 on Chicago's South Side.
The backstory:
The carjacking happened on April 19, 2023, in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The 19-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time, was part of a group who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 56-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.
The suspect was arrested Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood. He has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the carjacking, police said.
He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No further information has been provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.