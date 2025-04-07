Chicago carjacking charge: Man, 19, charged as juvenile in 2023 theft

The Brief A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking that took place in April 2023 in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say he was a juvenile at the time of the crime and was arrested Sunday in the South Deering area.



The backstory:

The carjacking happened on April 19, 2023, in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 19-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time, was part of a group who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 56-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The suspect was arrested Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood. He has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the carjacking, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information has been provided.