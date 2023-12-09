Chicago woman charged in deadly Homan Square shooting

article

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Homan Square last month.

Deja Collins, 23, allegedly opened fire on four people in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, leaving a 23-year-old man dead.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 at approximately 8:34 p.m. Police said they believe the shooting was domestic-related.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Another woman, 24, was grazed in the head by gunfire. All three of the women were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Collins was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

Her detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.