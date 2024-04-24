Chicago Bears unveil new lakefront stadium plans

The Chicago Bears announced plans for their new domed stadium along the lakefront Wednesday, one day before kicking off the NFL Draft with the top overall pick.

Team officials, along with city and state stakeholders, showed off new renderings for the domed stadium at a noon press conference that is being livestreamed in the video player at the top of this story.

The Bears projected the stadium will cost $3.225 billion. Over $2 billion in funding would come from the Bears and the NFL. The remaining 28% of costs, or $900 million, would come from a proposed Illinois Sports Facilities Authority bond funding.

Designed to host global sporting events as well as high-profile entertainment acts, the enclosed stadium complex will also incorporate 14 acres of green spaces and athletic fields with access to the lakefront for families and fans.

"This Museum Campus is the most attractive footprint in the world," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said "We have a beautiful lake you can swim in. We have beaches, the architecture downtown. All of those different things are what make Chicago special."

The new design will prominently feature Soldier Field's historic colonnades. The space will be available year-round for recreational and community events, the Bears announced.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the leadership of Warren in keeping the Bears in the city.

"This project will result in no new taxes on the residents of Chicago," Johnson said. "This project actually puts Chicagoans to work. The development proposed today will provide thousands of jobs, both temporary and permanent ones, to people who live in every section of the city."

The Bears projected the new stadium would bring Chicago $36 million in annual tax revenue and roughly $15 million every year for the state.

This comes after the team announced earlier this year that it was looking to build a new stadium on the lakefront instead of the proposed Arlington Heights location due to rising development costs and improved relations with city leaders.

Last year, the Bears paid $197 million for the former Arlington Heights racetrack. It's 326 acres and was billed as easily accessible by public transportation and centrally located. Crews began demolition shortly after. Analysts predicted a Bears entertainment district in the northwestern suburb could generate 48,000 jobs and rake in $9.4 million for the local economy.

The Bears and three local school districts have battled over property taxes since the property was sold.