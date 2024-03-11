Chicago Bears to invest over $2B in new lakefront stadium

The Chicago Bears revealed a plan for their new stadium Monday on the lakefront of the Windy City.

A source close to the stadium project tells FOX 32 that the team is investing over $2 billion in private money into a "publicly owned domed stadium and park space."

Last month, the team announced it was looking to building a new stadium on the lakefront instead of the proposed Arlington Heights location due to rising development costs and improved relations with city leaders.

Built in the South Lot of Soldier Field, the new stadium and park would be will be open year-round and is expected to increase green and open space in Chicago by nearly 20%.

The park area will reportedly have lakefront access, free and accessible plazas, paths, and landscaped and planted areas.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says the new stadium is expected to bring in new jobs and millions in tax revenue.

"The Chicago Bears are proud to contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago," Warren said in a statement to FOX 32. "The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized."

The Bears had McGuire Research poll Chicagoans, finding that 80 percent of their respondents want a stadium on the Museum Campus.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the possibility of a Bears domed stadium last month.

"A great stadium can host additional events. I think that's true in Chicago. I think the domed stadium that they're talking about, both downtown and also potentially in Arlington Heights, I think those are both great opportunities that they need to explore. The good news is they've got quite a bit of time on their lease. The Bears are committed to being in Chicagoland. I talked to the mayor of Chicago recently, he wants them in the city," Goodell said.

The Bears' lease at Soldier Field is scheduled to expire in 2033.

In February, Warren said he favored the lakefront plan.

"What intrigues me about downtown is, I strongly believe Chicago is the finest city in all of the world," Warren said. "Very rarely do you get an opportunity to have such beautiful downtown, with a vibrant business community, with an absolutely beautiful lake."