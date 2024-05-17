14-year-old among 3 wounded in Gage Park shootout

A 14-year-old boy and two men were wounded during a shootout Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The shootout happened around 9.m. in the 3200 block of West 55th Street, according to police. The boy was shot in the torso and shoulder. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The two men, 27 and 39, also suffered gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old was shot in the wrist and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The 27-year-old was shot throughout the body. Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No further information was provided on how the shootout started.

Area One detectives are investigating.