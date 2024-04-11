Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears seek $7.2M tax refund for Arlington Heights stadium site

April 11, 2024
The team is appealing its property tax bill in Arlington Heights, seeking a refund of 2023 taxes of $7.2 million for the site where the Bears proposed building a new stadium.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears are trying to get some money back from Arlington Heights. 

They filed paperwork earlier this month with the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board. 

Last month, the Bears announced they would invest over $2 billion in a new lakefront stadium instead of the proposed Arlington Heights location due to rising development costs and having improved relations with city leaders. 

The team still owns the site for the former Arlington International Racecourse, where they were considering building a new stadium. 