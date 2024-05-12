Chicago police launch search for missing 71-year-old man in Hyde Park

article

A search is underway for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Ronald Roberson was last seen in the 5200 block of South Kenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he also may need medical attention when located.

Anyone with more information on Roberson's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.