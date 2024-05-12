Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police launch search for missing 71-year-old man in Hyde Park

By Cody King
Published  May 12, 2024 5:45pm CDT
Hyde Park
Pictured is 71-year-old Ronald Roberson. (Chicago police )

CHICAGO - A search is underway for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in the Hyde Park neighborhood. 

Ronald Roberson was last seen in the 5200 block of South Kenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police. 

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he also may need medical attention when located.

Anyone with more information on Roberson's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380. 