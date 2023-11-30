4 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square

A man was killed and three women were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

The victims were arguing with someone they knew on the sidewalk around 8:33 p.m. when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Another woman, 24, was grazed in the head by gunfire. All three of the women were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was domestic-related.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.