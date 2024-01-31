Chicago City Council again delays vote for police misconduct hearings

The Chicago City Council delayed a vote for a second time on rejecting an arbitration ruling that keeps police misconduct hearings behind closed doors.

Delaying the vote is a sign Mayor Johnson is not confident he has the votes now, even though the vote went his way the last time by 33 to 17.

After the first rejection, an arbitrator ruled the council had to vote again.

Overruling the arbitration ruling takes 30 votes.

If the council votes to reject that ruling, officers facing the stiffest penalties would face the Chicago Police Board instead of an arbitrator.