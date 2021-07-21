Chicago City Council approves civilian police oversight ordinance

The City Council voted to approve civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department Wednesday, clearing the 34-vote hurdle needed to approve any ordinance involving the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

The ordinance does that by electing three-member councils in each of Chicago’s 22 police districts.

The vote was 36 to 13. A relieved round of applause followed.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) began the debate by talking about the "long, long journey" that began with "black leaders decades ago" — after the police raid that killed Black Panther leader Fred Hampton — and was "revitalized" after the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Civilian oversight was a pivotal recommendation by the Task Force on Police Accountability co-chaired by Lightfoot in the furor after the court-ordered release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

Lightfoot campaigned on a promise to empower a civilian oversight board to hire and fire the police superintendent and be the final arbiter in disputes over police policy and the Chicago Police Department’s budget. She promised to deliver civilian oversight within the first 100 days of her administration.

What she managed to deliver — 26 months into her four-year term — falls far short of that promise.

The final language would empower a seven-member commission to take a vote of no-confidence in the Chicago police superintendent. The commission also could take no-confidence votes for the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and any Police Board member. Such votes would need the support of at least five of the seven members to pass.