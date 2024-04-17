Chicago City Council extends e-scooter hours

Chicago's City Council has approved an extension of e-scooter operating hours on Wednesday, allowing rentals beyond midnight.

In October 2021, the City Council approved an ordinance establishing a new business license category tailored for companies offering scooter-sharing services within the city.

Originally, the ordinance only permitted the issuance of up to three two-year licenses for such operations. Additionally, e-scooters were prohibited from being rented between midnight and 5 a.m.

However, on Wednesday, the council voted to remove the limit on the number of scooter companies that can be licensed in the city simultaneously and extended e-scooter operating hours past midnight.