Chicago city inspectors find more than 50 code violations at Parkway Gardens apartment complex

Chicago city inspectors say they found more than 50 code violations at the Parkway Gardens apartment complex.

The Sun-Times reports that city crews found everything from malfunctioning elevators to rodent issues at the sprawling 694-unit affordable housing complex.

Parkway Gardens has historically been plagued by poor living conditions and gun violence.

The owner, "Related Midwest," put the complex up for sale last month,.

The feds would have to approve the deal because it receives federal housing subsidies.