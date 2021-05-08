Expand / Collapse search

Chicago city inspectors find more than 50 code violations at Parkway Gardens apartment complex

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago city inspectors say they found more than 50 code violations at the parkway gardens apartment complex.

CHICAGO - Chicago city inspectors say they found more than 50 code violations at the Parkway Gardens apartment complex.

The Sun-Times reports that city crews found everything from malfunctioning elevators to rodent issues at the sprawling 694-unit affordable housing  complex.

Parkway Gardens has historically been plagued by poor living conditions and gun violence.

The owner, "Related Midwest," put the complex up for sale last month,.

The feds would have to approve the deal because it receives federal housing subsidies.