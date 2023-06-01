Chicago communities using artistic expression to highlight climate change issues

Chicagoans are harnessing the power of community and art to raise awareness of climate change and environmental justice.

The group, known as "Earth Art Chicago," with the assistance of private donors, is installing 12 works of art across multiple neighborhoods in Chicago.

The mediums used for these installations include sculpture, interactive theater, dance, and land art.

The purpose of these artistic endeavors is to allow Chicagoans to approach significant problems with a lens of beauty, curiosity, and unity.

Most of the displays are set to open in the upcoming weeks, with about half of them being unveiled this Saturday.