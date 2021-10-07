Chicago community helping with hospice for civil rights historian Timuel Black

The Chicago community is banding around a 102-year-old civil rights activist, trying to give back to him before he passes.

For decades, Timuel Black fought for social justice in Chicago and around the country. Right now, he is in hospice care at his home in Bronzeville.

Those that know Black well say even at 102-years-old, his mind is still very sharp.

Black is and will forever be regarded as one of Chicago’s greatest African American historians and to date, the oldest living. He worked closely with Dr. King, Jesse Jackson and many other prominent leaders.

Black is a highly decorated World War II veteran and began his civic work early in life. He was involved with the Congress of Racial Equality, helped organize Chicago’s contingent of the march on Washington.

He also worked with the teachers union and served on countless boards.

Teacher, lecturer, activist and author are just a few of Black’s titles. He graduated from DuSable High School, Roosevelt University and earned his master’s from the University of Chicago.

U of C lecturer Bart Shultz edited Black’s memorial titled "Sacred Ground: The Chicago Streets of Timuel Black."

Shultz said Black’s legacy is unparalleled.

Black has called Bronzeville his home since his family relocated from Birmingham, Alabama in 1919. His wife Zenobia of 40 years remains by his side.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Black family with caregiving and other medical needs.