Chicago company that makes candy corn hacked just before Halloween

Just weeks before Halloween, hackers are targeting a candy corn maker.

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy says hackers got access to some of its systems on October 9.

The company told Crain’s Chicago Business it is working with experts to try to get some of its systems back up and running.

As for now, Ferrara’s factories are operating but on a limited basis.

The good news is it sounds like the ransomware attack will not affect any Halloween candy, which was produced and shipped out back in August.

