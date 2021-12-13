Chicago concealed carry holder shoots man in head during 'physical altercation'

On Monday, a 54-year-old man with a concealed carry license shot a 32-year-old who he was involved in a physical altercation with outside a Jewel-Osco on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 54-year-old was leaving the grocery store in the 5300 block of S. Pulaski Rd. in the West Elsdon neighborhood when he became involved in a "physical altercation" with the 32-year-old.

The older man then pulled out a gun and shot the younger man in the head in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco, according to police.

The 32-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said. The 54-year-old sustained an injury to his right hand and was transported to Holy Cross in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Area One Detectives are investigating.

Police said the 54-year-old has a valid FOID card and Concealed Carry License (CCL).

An employee of the Jewel, who asked not to be named, said he saw the two men fighting near the entrance to the store one fired multiple shots.

That man was then wounded, possibly by his own firearm. "Just shows he shouldn’t have a gun," the employee said.

At the scene, workers moved around the parking lot collecting carts but the store was to remain closed for the rest of the night. Shoppers continued to show up but were turned away.

A sweatshirt and a baseball cap lay on the ground in front of the doors, near a trail of blood.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.