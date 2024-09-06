Convicted felon from Chicago arrested after crashing vehicle in Hinsdale, possessing loaded handgun: officials

article

A convicted felon from Chicago was arrested Thursday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in Hinsdale and being found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Rakeem Wilton, 28, faces charges including one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon, and multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses, including transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, a Hinsdale police officer activated emergency lights and sirens to stop a Jeep Patriot with Ohio license plates at Madison Street and 4th Street for improper lane usage and driving without headlights, prosecutors said.

The Jeep, allegedly driven by Wilton, did not pull over and crashed at Vine Street and Hinsdale Avenue after hitting a raised curb.

After the crash, Wilton exited the vehicle and ran approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Wilton allegedly threw an object from the car window, which was later identified as a loaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard pistol with five rounds in the magazine.

Additionally, officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber Springfield Armory XD-40 pistol with one round in the chamber from the front driver's side floorboard of the Jeep.

"Due to Mr. Wilton’s criminal history and past felony convictions, he has lost the right to legally possess a gun," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that Mr. Wilton, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of two loaded weapons in a quiet, residential area near two elementary schools, attempted to flee from police both in the Jeep and on foot and was found with open alcohol in the vehicle, are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured as a result of Mr. Wilton’s alleged actions."

A judge granted the state's motion to detain Wilton pre-trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30.