Chicago cop hit by SUV during Garfield Park traffic stop, woman arrested: police

A woman was arrested Saturday after she hit a Chicago police officer with an SUV while trying to flee a traffic stop in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers in an unmarked car tried to pull over the Jeep Grand Cherokee about 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said. When one officer approached the Jeep, the woman sped off, hitting the officer.

The officer was hospitalized with a foot injury, police said. He was in good condition.

The woman, 25, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Charges are pending.