Chicago cop injures leg while chasing teen wanted for exposing himself

A teenage boy accused of exposing himself on a Loop sidewalk Thursday is facing multiple charges after a foot chase that left a Chicago police officer injured in the Gold Coast.

Authorities were called at 4:14 a.m. for reports of a person exposing himself in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police. Officers responded and were given a description of the suspect.

They found the 17-year-old boy, who matched the description, at 4:46 a.m. in the first block of East Chicago Avenue, near Rush Street, police said. He ran away when police tried to talk to him but was arrested after a short foot chase.

One officer injured his hamstring while running and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

Once the boy was in custody, investigators recognized him as the suspect wanted in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Tuesday, also in the first block of East Chicago, police said.

He walked into a store at 11:24 p.m., shoved a food rack off the counter so it hit an employee and then ran around the counter to steal merchandise, police said. That employee told police the teen was also involved in a battery case earlier this year and gave them the boy’s name.

The boy is charged with one felony count of resisting or obstructing an officer, one felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of public indecency/lewd exposure, police said. His case is being handled in juvenile court.