Chicago cop shot in Englewood, investigation underway

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday night on the city's South Side, according to officials.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 5600 block of S. Shields Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, according to police spokesperson Tom Ahern.

The officer was shot in the hand and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Neighborhood residents say a group had been gathering, with some guys playing basketball nearby. Officers arrived and started to pursue a man sitting in his car. Witnesses say the man quickly drove off and shots were fired.

Witnesses say the man inside the vehicle was not shooting, and that the officer shot was injured by friendly fire.

Two other officers were transported to the hospital, but they were not shot.

No further information was immediately available.