Chicago cop who struck activist during Grant Park rally faces dismissal

A Chicago police officer faces dismissal after striking an activist in the face during a 2020 rally at Grant Park.

Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was captured on cellphone video hitting 18-year-old Miracle Boyd.

Boyd lost at least one tooth during the incident.

The Chicago Police Board ruled in favor of the termination recommendation made by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Jovanovich has racked up at least 22 use-of-force complaints since he joined the police force in 2005.