Chicago cops return fire after person shoots at officers in Loop: police

Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone Monday morning in the Loop.

Someone fired at police and officers returned fire near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, according to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. No officers were injured.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. and no one was hit by gunfire, according to Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy. COPA will investigate the shooting.

The incident happened as police responded to widespread looting and property damage downtown.

A day earlier, a person was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers in Englewood.