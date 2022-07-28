Expand / Collapse search

Chicago cops working Lollapalooza discover drugs in crashed vehicle on Mag Mile

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Guns, drugs seized after crash outside Lollapalooza

Two suspects were arrested Thursday and Chicago cops found a lot of drugs in their car, police said.

CHICAGO - Two suspects were arrested Thursday and Chicago cops found a lot of drugs in their car, police said.

According to CPD, officers that were working Lollapalooza on Michigan Avenue arrested two individuals who crashed their vehicle while allegedly fleeing police.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found marijuana and a gun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A photo released by CPD also appears to show bottles of prescription cough syrup.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.