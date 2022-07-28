Chicago cops working Lollapalooza discover drugs in crashed vehicle on Mag Mile

Two suspects were arrested Thursday and Chicago cops found a lot of drugs in their car, police said.

According to CPD, officers that were working Lollapalooza on Michigan Avenue arrested two individuals who crashed their vehicle while allegedly fleeing police.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found marijuana and a gun.

A photo released by CPD also appears to show bottles of prescription cough syrup.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.