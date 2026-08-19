Chicago crash: 5 taken by ambulance after car hits pole

The Brief Five people were hurt in a crash Wednesday in Park Manor. A vehicle had extensive front-end damage after striking a pole at 75th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Three of the injured were seriously hurt.



An emergency response was underway Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side after a car hit a pole.

What we know:

A white sedan had extensive damage to its front end, with its headlights and taillights out of place, at 75th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Park Manor.

It appeared to be the only car involved in the crash.

Officials said five people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Three of the injured were seriously hurt, while one was in fair condition and another in good condition.

Traffic impact

Despite the emergency response, roads in the area remained open. Traffic was moving through the intersection, and bus service at the 75th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue stop was still running.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.