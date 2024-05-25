Driver flees after crashing stolen car on Chicago's South Side leaving 1 dead, 9 injured

A man was killed and nine others were injured in a high-speed crash in West Englewood Friday night.

Police said an unidentified male driver was traveling eastbound on 59th Street near Ashland when he went through a red light and hit two other vehicles at the intersection.

The driver fled the scene leaving behind four people in the car. One passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman in the striking vehicle was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with blunt force injuries. A 15-year-old girl in the same car suffered a spinal fracture and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said a 16-year-old girl was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a femur fracture.

Police said the vehicle that caused the crash was reported stolen and a gun was found inside.

Six people from the two cars that were hit were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Accidents Unit and Area One detectives are investigating the crash.