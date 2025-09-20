Chicago crash: Driver killed after rear-end crash on Near West Side, CPD says

A rear-end crash on the city’s Near West Side killed a driver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of W. Warren Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A black Dodge SUV slammed into a gray Hyundai sedan that was stopped facing east on Warren Boulevard.

The 30-year-old driver of the sedan had multiple injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Dodge was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or the victim in the case.