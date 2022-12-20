Chicago crews pull body from Diversey Harbor after Peter Salvino's phone pinged there

Crews pulled a body from the water Tuesday night during a search for a missing man whose cellphone pinged near Chicago's Diversey Harbor shortly before he vanished over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Video footage confirmed Salvino was at the intersection of Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue at 11:43 p.m. He then passed Big Apple Finer Foods at 11:44 p.m.

Salvino FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. to tell them he was walking to his apartment in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, which is about a half-mile away.

At 12:15 a.m., the friend called Salvino to confirm that he had arrived home, police said. However, Salvino told the friend he was still walking home.

At 12:31 a.m., police say Salvino's cellphone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor.

At 12:37 a.m., the friend again called Salvino to confirm he got home, but the call was not answered.

Between then and 9:30 a.m., police say several friends sent text messages to Salvino, all of which were successfully delivered to his cellphone but went unanswered.

Around 9:45 a.m., all text messages sent to Salvino went undelivered, and all phone calls made to him went straight to voicemail, police said.

The body pulled from the water is not confirmed to be Salvino. Chicago police and the medical examiner will have to confirm that.

Salvino is a doctoral student at Northwestern University. He was last seen wearing a maroon beanie, fingerless gloves, and a gray and black bomber jacket over a gray sweatshirt and maroon pants.

The following photos show Salvino the night he vanished.

Anyone with information on Salvino's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8266.