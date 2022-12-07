Body of missing Polish man pulled from Lake Michigan; death investigation underway

A death investigation has been launched after the body of a missing Polish man was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning days after his disappearance.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan just before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to officials.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Szubert is from the city of Tiffin in Poland. He came to America for just a few months working on a project in the southwest suburbs as a software developer.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Szubert went missing Saturday night after going to a River North bar with his friends.

They came to the city, first hitting the Chriskindlmarket and then spending two hours at the popular bar Howl at the Moon on Hubbard Street.

"We figured that since we couldn't find him inside the bar, wasn't picking up his phone, he just took an Uber back with somebody else," said a friend, Michal Osiecki.

On Sunday morning, they realized Szubert was missing and his friends went back to River North, retraced their steps and started putting up posters.

Szubert was supposed to return to Poland next weekend.

CPD’s Area Three detectives are investigating his death.