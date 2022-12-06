Man from Poland goes missing in Chicago, friends seek help finding him

A man from Poland temporarily working in the suburbs is missing after a night out in Chicago.

His friends are asking for the public’s help and Chicago police are involved.

Krysztof Szubert has been missing for nearly three days. He is 21 years old and was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday in River North.

"He wouldn't ever do something like this. If he was in trouble or needed to get somewhere, he would reach out," said a friend, Michal Osiecki.

Szubert is from the city of Tiffin in Poland. He came to America for just a few months working on a project in the southwest suburbs as a software developer.

"He is smart, young and very bright," said Osiecki.

He, along with other coworkers, are staying at a Joliet hotel. However, over the weekend, they came to the city, first hitting the Chriskindlemarket and then spending two hours at the popular bar Howl at the Moon on Hubbard Street.

"We figured that since we couldn't find him inside the bar, wasn't picking up his phone, he just took an Uber back with somebody else," said Osiecki.

On Sunday morning, they realized Szubert was missing and his friends went back to River North, retraced their steps and started putting up posters.

"I am in contact with his family. They definitely feel powerless because of the fact that are staying in Poland," said friend and coworker, Michal Wojasinski.

They’ve filed a report with police who will now begin investigating.

Even though it’s been days, they still have hope.

"I genuinely think that he's going to be found," said Wojasinski. "It’s just a matter of time and the amount of people, amount of help we can receive."

The manager at Howl at the Moon says he has been in contact with the young man’s family and he’s looked through surveillance, but hasn’t found anything substantial.

Szubert was last seen wearing glasses, a dark jacket and blue collared shirt. If you know anything, you’re urged to call Chicago police.

Szubert is supposed to go back home to Poland next weekend.