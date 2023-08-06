Chicago crime: 1 dead, 1 wounded after being shot in yard
CHICAGO - One man is dead, and another is wounded, after being shot in a yard early Sunday near the Illinois-Indiana border.
At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of South Avenue N for a call of shots fired.
Two victims were discovered in a residential yard with gunshot wounds.
A 20-year-old man was shot seven times throughout the body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.