Chicago crime: 1 dead, 1 wounded after being shot in yard

One man is dead, and another is wounded, after being shot in a yard early Sunday near the Illinois-Indiana border.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of South Avenue N for a call of shots fired.

Two victims were discovered in a residential yard with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man was shot seven times throughout the body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.