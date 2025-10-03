Chicago crime: 2 found shot to death in Englewood home

The Brief A man and woman were found fatally shot in the head inside an Englewood home early Friday morning. Police recovered a gun at the scene, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A man and a woman were found shot to death Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 2:33 a.m., police responded to a home in the 6600 block of South Normal Avenue, where they found two people with gunshot wounds to the head.

Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released their identities.

Police said a gun was recovered.

Area One detectives are investigating.