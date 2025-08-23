Chicago crime: 2 shot after argument at West Side convenience store, police say

The Brief Two men were shot after an argument at a West Side convenience store on Friday night. The two men were hospitalized. No offenders are in custody.



Two men were shot and injured after an argument at a West Side convenience store on Friday night.

The incident happened in the 500 block of N. Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene just before 11 p.m., where two male victims were found.

A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times and was listed in fair condition.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the back and arm. He was listed in serious condition.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Investigators learned the victims were shot after a verbal altercation between two unidentified male gunmen who drew their weapons and exchanged gunfire.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.