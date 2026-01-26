Chicago crime: 2 shot in traffic on West Side

The Brief Two men were shot while riding in a car Sunday night in West Garfield Park. Both were hospitalized, one in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



Two men were shot while riding in a car Sunday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The victims, both 28 years old, were traveling in vehicle on Pulaski Road near Jackson Boulevard around 10:22 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting at them, police said.

Both men were shot multiple times throughout the body and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in critical and fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.