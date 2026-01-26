Chicago crime: 2 shot in traffic on West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while riding in a car Sunday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The victims, both 28 years old, were traveling in vehicle on Pulaski Road near Jackson Boulevard around 10:22 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting at them, police said.
Both men were shot multiple times throughout the body and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in critical and fair condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.