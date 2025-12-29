Chicago crime: 21-year-old shot in South Deering

The Brief A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg while walking on Chicago's Far South Side late Sunday. He was taken to Trinity Hospital and is in good condition. No arrests have been made.



A 21-year-old man was wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 9:59 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck in the leg.

The victim contacted someone to take him to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.