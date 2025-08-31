Chicago crime: 3 men shot, 1 fatally, on Lower West Side, police say

Three men were shot, one fatally, on the city’s Lower West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of W. 17th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The three victims, a 41-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man, were standing outside a little before 1:40 a.m.

They were approached by at least one gunman who opened fire and hit all three men.

The 41-year-old was shot in the left leg.

The 43-year-old was shot in the right leg.

The 46-year-old was shot multiple times.

They were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 46-year-old man died and the other two were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

The shooting was just the latest incident during a violent Labor Day weekend. Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in just two separate incidents throughout the city.