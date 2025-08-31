Chicago crime: 11 people shot in just 2 incidents overnight, police say

Multiple mass shootings overnight left 11 people injured overnight in Chicago.

They were just two incidents in a violent night over the Labor Day weekend.

Between 7 p.m. Saturday night and early Sunday morning, about two dozen people were shot and at least one was killed, according to the Chicago Police Department.was

What we know:

Police responded a little after 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of S. State Street to a report of multiple people being shot.

Multiple suspects in an unknown car drove past a crowd and at least one gunman fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Seven people in total were shot and injured:

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the right knee and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the left foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No offenders were in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Just a couple hours later in the 2700 block of W. Haddon Avenue in West Town, police responded to another report of multiple people being shot.

Investigators learned that multiple unknown male offenders drove past and opened fire on a group standing outside.

They shot four victims:

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to St. Mary Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.