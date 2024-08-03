Chicago crime: 3 men wounded in shooting on West Side

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 12:33 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the thigh while inside a vehicle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Two other men, ages 43 and 51, were struck by gunfire while standing nearby.

The 43-year-old was shot in the face and taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition. The 51-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said multiple individuals exited a white sedan and opened fire on the vehicle. No arrests have been made, and Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.