Chicago crime: 3 teens with at least 7 armed robberies on West Side

Chicago police arrested three teenage boys in connection to at least seven armed robberies on the West Side Saturday.

A 15, 16 and 17-year-old were all charged with armed robbery. They were arrested at 3:20 p.m. for robberies that had occurred earlier in the day.

The 17-year-old faces 11 counts of robbery with a firearm and attempted robbery. The 16-year-old was charged with 10 counts of robbery with a firearm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a gun. The 15-year-old boy faces 10 counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say the robbery-related incidents happened at the following locations:

In the 0-100 block of S. Aberdeen St.; 23-year-old female victim

In the 1800 block of W. Race Ave.; 27-year-old male victim

In the 2000 block of S. May St.; 39-year-old male and a 50-year-old male victim

In the 2400 block of S. Wentworth Ave.; 41-year-old male victim

In the 1400 block of W. 56th St.; 60-year-old male and a 53-year-old male victim

In the 300 block of E. 48th St.; 46-year-old male, 24-year-old male, and a 55-year-old male victim

In the 2100 block of S. State St.; 44-year-old female victim

No additional information is available at this time.