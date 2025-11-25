Chicago crime: 3 teens charged in deadly downtown stabbing

The Brief Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday morning in the Loop. Police found an unidentified man unresponsive with a puncture wound, and he later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Two teens face murder charges, while another teen faces an armed robbery charge



Three teenagers were charged in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday morning in the Loop.

What we know:

The attack happened just after 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue where an unidentified man was found unresponsive with a puncture wound to his body, according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His age and identity have not been released as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, three teens were charged in connection with the stabbing.

Two boys, 14 and 16, were charged with first-degree murder, with the older teen also facing one felony count of mob action. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

What's next:

A detention hearing for the teens will be held Tuesday.