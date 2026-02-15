Chicago weather: Above-average temps continue this week

To be clear, spring is not quite in the air just yet. We’re experiencing what many have dubbed a "false spring," but temperatures will continue to be well above average.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Your Sunday will be about 20 degrees above average, making it into the 50s. Highs may even be closer to 60 in the outlying suburbs.

The normal average high is around 35 degrees for this time of year.

We should see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds were very light this morning as well, which will ensure a lovely day.

Looking out over the next couple of week, the temperature trend will continue to feature above-average marks. That means most of the brutally cold weather should be behind us, but remember that winter is not yet over.

Monday could reach the low 60s and then we'll be in the upper 50s to low 60s through much of this week.

Next weekend will see temps pull back into the upper 30s and low 40s but that will still be above average.